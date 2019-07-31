The Lompoc man who died July 26 in a head-on crash on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village has been identified as 50-year-old Patrick Neisinger by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office following notification of next of kin.
Neisinger died at the scene, and 55-year-old Brenda Begg, also of Lompoc, was critically injured in the crash, suffering a compound fracture to a leg.
Begg had to be extracted from the Ford Explorer she was driving and airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
According to a California Highway Patrol incident report, Neisinger was traveling southbound on Highway 1 in a 1995 Toyota Corolla near Constellation Road just before 11:15 a.m. when he pulled into the center median in an apparent attempt to pass slower traffic.
As he did, his Corolla struck the side of another vehicle, spun out of control across the center median and smashed head-on into Begg’s northbound Explorer, the CHP report said.
The impact sent the Corolla careening across the northbound lanes and down a brush-covered embankment, where the car caught fire.
A Santa Barbara County Fire Department crew extracted Begg and extinguished the burning Corolla.
The driver of the vehicle initially clipped by the Corolla was not injured, the CHP said.