Alcohol was a factor in a head-on crash Friday evening on Highway 1 that killed an Oxnard man and seriously injured a Lompoc man, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 7:28 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire, the CHP, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, American Medical Response and a CALSTAR 7 helicopter responded to a report of a traffic collision on Highway 1 about 5½ miles north of Highway 101 near Las Cruces.
Upon arrival, fire crews found that two vehicles — a Honda sedan and a 1977 Nissan pickup truck — had collided head-on.
The driver of the pickup, Alfredo Martinez, of Oxnard, died at the scene, according to a CHP spokesman. The driver of the sedan, Bryan P. Charette, of Lompoc, who needed extensive extrication using the Jaws of Life, sustained major injuries and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
According to witness statements obtained by the CHP at the scene, Charette was traveling northbound on Highway 1, south of Jalama Road, at a high rate of speed while making unsafe passing movements over a double yellow line. That, in combination with his alleged level of alcohol intoxication, allowed his car to cross over into the southbound lane already occupied by Martinez's pickup, which resulted in a head-on collision, the spokesman said.
The incident caused Highway 1 to be closed in both directions for nearly seven hours.