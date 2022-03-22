032122 crash

Vincent Bruce Becerra, 19, of Lompoc was killed Friday after he was ejected from his vehicle when it overturned along an embankment on Highway 101, just north of Palmer Road, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman. 

 Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire

The driver who died Friday after he was ejected when his vehicle overturned on Highway 101, north of Los Alamos, was identified Tuesday as a 19-year-old Lompoc man.

Vincent Bruce Becerra died after he was ejected from the vehicle when it hit an embankment and overturned while traveling northbound along Highway 101, just north of Palmer Road, at about 8:30 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Rob Minter.

Emergency responders included the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel and paramedics.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located Becerra, who was declared dead at the scene, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

Eliason added that the speed of the vehicle hitting the embankment created a large debris field along the highway.

 
0
0
0
1
0