A Lompoc man suffered major injuries Saturday morning when his pickup rolled over and he was ejected from the cab on Santa Rosa Road about halfway between Buellton and Highway 1, the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP said 25-year-old Jesus Mendez Ramirez was driving a 2000 Toyota Tundra westbound at an undetermined speed on Santa Rosa Road at about 6:45 a.m. when he allowed the truck to drift onto the north-side dirt shoulder.
He then overcorrected as he attempted to bring the pickup back onto Santa Rosa Road, the CHP said.
The out-of-control Toyota then rolled over, fully ejecting Mendez Ramirez from the cab and coming to rest on the shoulder of the roadway just east of Santa Rosa Park.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded about 6:50 a.m. to the crash adjacent to a vineyard in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road, a County Fire spokesman said.
Mendez Ramirez suffered major injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was later arrested by the CHP on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Due to the extent of his injuries, Mendez Ramirez was released to the custody of Cottage Hospital, the CHP said.