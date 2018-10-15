A Lompoc man was arrested on a range of charges that includes attempted murder after he allegedly strangled his fiancee Sunday morning, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Eric Ornelas, 51, was arrested after Lompoc Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of North O Street just before noon on a report of a man arguing with a woman. Ornelas, the suspected assailant, had reportedly fled the scene by the time officers arrived but was located later in the day in a vehicle parked near the same residence. He is being held on $1 million bond.
The victim, whose name was withheld, had visible injuries consistent with a strangling, according to Lompoc Police. She was transported to a hospital for a medical check.
“As the investigation continued, it was determined (the woman in the case) had been a victim of ongoing almost daily physical abuse by (Ornelas) for the past two weeks,” Lompoc Police Cpl. Leo Garza wrote in a release about the arrest. “The abuse ranged from punching throughout her body and face, biting, strangulation, false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal threats including death, and dissuading her from calling the police.”
He went on to note that Ornelas is alleged to have carried out other threats made to the victim, “which made her feel that he would complete the threats he made to her, including her own death.”
Ornelas is being held at the Santa Barbara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, willful infliction of corporal injury on spouse, and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.