Children's book author and illustrator Rachel Ignotofsky — creator of the New York Times best seller Women in Science — will visit the Lompoc Public Library on Saturday, July 29, to read from her book, "What's Inside a Flower?: And Other Questions About Science and Nature."
The non-fiction picture book is part of a series that is said to nurture the curiosity of young science enthusiasts about the natural world.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held at 2 p.m. in the library's Grossman Gallery.