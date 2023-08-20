The Lompoc Library experienced a wildly successful summer reading program that logged 282,682 combined reading minutes by program participants in the "Find Your Voice" challenge. 

Due to overwhelming reader participation, the program nearly tripled its original goal of 100,000 minutes upon conclusion of the challenge on July 31.

"The amount of reading completed is amazing!" said Sarah Bleyl, library system director.

 

