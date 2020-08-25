Lompoc Library staying connected to community by offering online programs, donating to support organizations

Seated on a small stool in the back corner of the Lompoc Public Library’s youth section, library employee Jess Jackson enthusiastically waved her arms and utilized props Tuesday as she led a lively reading of a popular children’s book.

Typically, the storytime sessions are delivered to groups of kids — some on school field trips — who gather on the library’s carpet and interact with the adult reading to them. On Tuesday, however, Jackson had no live audience and, instead, focused her attention on a tablet that she set up to record the session and broadcast it online.

That reimagined storytime program is one of several ways that the Lompoc Library System has adapted in recent months as it continues to serve a community that can no longer be physically present within its facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The efforts from library staff, which are set to kick into high gear in the coming weeks, have included using the internet to proactively stay connected with patrons, as well as using library resources to benefit other organizations within the community that may be in need.

“We’re utilizing our [shutdown] time to try and reach as many people as possible,” said Dominic Keen, a library technician.

That has sometimes involved going beyond the typical library services.

The city of Lompoc revealed this week that the library had donated several books and art supplies to a pair of organizations that support vulnerable Lompoc residents.

The library gifted the Recovery Way Home, a substance abuse treatment center for women run by Good Samaritan Shelters, with art kits, adult coloring books, colored pencil packs, and new books in both English and Spanish. Additionally, the library donated more than 50 hardcover and softcover books to Community Partners in Caring, a nonprofit volunteer senior caregiving organization.