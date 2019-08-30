The Lompoc Public Library’s main restrooms have been extensively renovated for the first time in 51 years.
Work on the restrooms began in May and wrapped up this week, according to a city spokeswoman. The newly constructed restrooms, which are located near the Grossman Gallery at the library’s main entrance, are unisex and single-occupancy, replacing the former facilities that were gender-specific. The renovation also made the restrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and included the installation of sinks that turn on with sensors, which is expected to make them more water-efficient.
“The restrooms at the Lompoc Library were badly outdated, and we’re so pleased to have these new, water-efficient restrooms available for our community to use,” Library Director Sarah Bleyl said.
The total cost of the project was $133,879, which was paid using funds that had been set aside for improvements at the library, according to Samantha Scroggin, the city’s public information officer.
The work was performed by JG Contracting, a firm based out of Nipomo.
The restrooms were initially built in 1968 during construction of the library building at 501 E. North Ave. Prior to this year, they hadn’t undergone any major upgrades.
“The state of the old plumbing resulted in costly repairs, and more than 200,000 visitors a year to the library was taking its toll on the restrooms,” Scroggin said, while noting that the renovations were necessary for ADA compliance.
“The new single-occupancy restrooms are gender-inclusive to best accommodate all library patrons and staff,” she added.
