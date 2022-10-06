A grant from the California State Library for $403,442 to the City of Lompoc will enable significant building improvements at the main library branch, including a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.
According to a city spokeswoman, the system is about 20 years old with no air conditioning and poor circulation.
In addition to a new HVAC system at the library — located at 501 North Ave., the funding will be used to renovate the youth restrooms at the main branch, and make the restrooms that are original to the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities (ADA) act.