The Lompoc Public Library System has announced the introduction of “Fine-Free Holidays,” a promotion aimed at welcoming people back to the library with a clean slate.
Through the campaign, library patrons are invited to return items from the Lompoc branch, Vandenberg Village branch, or bookmobile to either library from Dec. 2 through Jan. 2 and fees will be waived. Returned materials must be undamaged and in good condition to be eligible.
“The Lompoc Library understands life happens, and that it can be difficult to return items on time to the library,” read a portion of a statement from the city. “Late fines can add up and visiting the library can start to feel like a burden, especially on your wallet. By eliminating fines this holiday season, the library is removing that barrier and making library access easy, equitable and enjoyable for everyone.”
The following are exempt from the program:
- Damaged materials;
- Collection agency fees; and
- Fines accrued from items returned outside the promotion time period.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8775.