The Lompoc libraries will be closed for the holidays starting Thursday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 2, and will reopen to the public Monday, Jan. 3, a library spokeswoman said.
Normal hours of operation at the main library are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.
The Vandenberg Village location is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and closed Saturday through Monday.
To further celebrate the coming holidays, the Lompoc Library will continue to offer free weekly take-and-make craft kits for children, teens and adults through Dec. 20.
Kits include most of the materials needed to make a craft and are available to the public while supplies last.
Teenagers are also invited to participate in a series of writing-themed take-and-make kits that provide lessons on how to make journals, maps, cartoons and poetry.
Children’s themed kits are available on the next two Mondays as follows:
Dec. 13: Paper bag gingerbread house kit
Dec. 20: New Year’s Day popper kit
In addition, the library reminds members of all ages to participate in the reading challenges available on the Beanstack mobile app or online at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.