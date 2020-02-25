Lompoc leaders seeking input for future of old municipal pool site

“I think more conversation needs to happen,” said Councilwoman Gilda Cordova, who commended staff for jump-starting the discussion. “I think the interim should be we should just try to maintain it … and, again, make it look appealing, but I don’t think spending $250,000 is the answer today. I think we should keep this on the back burner but not forget about it.”

Although the estimated cost of the most expensive option presented by city staff was less than half of $250,000, each of the four members of the council and a handful of public speakers expressed reluctance to using those funds on a new project.

A report from city staff noted that the leftover funds — which are the result of Lompoc financing $750,000 for the pool building demolition but completing it at a lower-than-expected cost of about $500,000 — can be used only for that specific site and not redirected elsewhere. That same report, however, also pointed out that the city has a remaining debt balance of $578,460 from its financing plan.

The members of the council agreed that a major portion of the leftover money should go toward paying down that outstanding balance.