Lompoc leaders seeking input for future of old municipal pool site

After achieving a longtime goal to demolish Lompoc’s old municipal pool building, city leaders now must determine what to do next with the now-empty site and are set to reach out to the community for help.
The vacant lot in front of City Hall — which until late last year had hosted the pool facility for 65 years, even as it sat vacant and neglected for the past 19 — was the center of attention for the Lompoc City Council during a portion of its Feb. 18 meeting. With about $250,000 left over from demolition funding, city staff presented the council with a few options for future uses. That list ranged from leaving it as a mostly bare open space to converting it into an outdoor fitness park.
Ultimately, with financial considerations a major factor, the City Council decided to hold off on making any immediate recommendations. Instead, the governing body voted 4-0 — Councilman Jim Mosby recused himself from the discussion since he owns property near the site — to direct city staff to develop a time frame and system to solicit suggestions from residents and to have the discussion brought back at a future meeting.
“I think more conversation needs to happen,” said Councilwoman Gilda Cordova, who commended staff for jump-starting the discussion. “I think the interim should be we should just try to maintain it … and, again, make it look appealing, but I don’t think spending $250,000 is the answer today. I think we should keep this on the back burner but not forget about it.”
Although the estimated cost of the most expensive option presented by city staff was less than half of $250,000, each of the four members of the council and a handful of public speakers expressed reluctance to using those funds on a new project.
A report from city staff noted that the leftover funds — which are the result of Lompoc financing $750,000 for the pool building demolition but completing it at a lower-than-expected cost of about $500,000 — can be used only for that specific site and not redirected elsewhere. That same report, however, also pointed out that the city has a remaining debt balance of $578,460 from its financing plan.
The members of the council agreed that a major portion of the leftover money should go toward paying down that outstanding balance.
“We don’t have money hardly to mow parks and do maintenance on them, so why are we gonna try to build another park?” Councilman Dirk Starbuck said. “It’s not the right thing to do.”
The options presented by city staff for the downtown lot — which encompasses 0.96 acres, though about half of that is taken up by City Hall parking — began with a so-called “do-nothing” plan that would involve seeding the site with a California coastal wildflower mix and wouldn’t carry any significant costs.
The second option involved creating about 1,200 feet of new landscaping, adding a 528-foot walking trail, four park benches, two trash bins and developing two main entrances. That proposal was estimated by the city to cost about $70,000.
The third and most ambitious option presented by city staff included elements of the second option, plus the installation of fitness equipment, four to six decorative light poles and a water fountain at an estimated cost of anywhere between $75,000 and $120,000, depending on the final design choices.
Christos Stoyos, the city’s principal civil engineer, said the third option could serve as an alternative to a traditional gym. He noted that the fitness equipment could be used by anyone older than 13, regardless of physical condition, and that the equipment requires minimal maintenance and is considered to be vandalism-proof.
If the fitness equipment proves popular, Stoyos said that more could be added as funding allowed, and he also pointed out that the workout stations would be compatible with a smartphone app that would allow users to track personal results, like calories burned.
With the council members expressing a desire to keep costs as low as possible, much of the council discussion focused on smaller-scale enhancements to the site.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne said she’d like to see public art pieces and flowers incorporated into the design as a nod to Lompoc’s tagline as the City of Arts and Flowers.
Councilman Victor Vega pushed back against that idea and suggested the lot, with its prominent location, could help usher in a rebranding for the city.
“I understand the [current] branding, but the reality of it is: What are we really selling?” Vega said. “When people come here, where do they see the flowers? I see the arts, but it’s really hard to see the flowers. Let’s be real.”
Vega suggested that the city reach out to Vandenberg Air Force Base and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, among others, to gauge their interest in helping to develop the space and/or sponsoring events there.
“We have to do something different; we’re just following the same old path,” Vega said.
Don Adams, representing the Lompoc Valley Arts Council, addressed the council members to let them know that his organization has access to a large public sculpture and would be willing to install it at the site, if desired.
“It may or may not work out to be the best plan, but we want to let you know that we’re available to work with your folks to come up with a final plan and perhaps a proposal to do the work at no cost to the city … at least not for the artwork,” Adams said.
Starbuck, who was most vocally opposed to any major developments, suggested simply adding a small bench and some flowers to an area and naming it after the late Mary Parker, a longtime swim instructor and coach at the old municipal pool.
“To go ahead and spend all that money to build this monument to ourselves I think is just fiscally wrong,” he said.
It is expected that the city will reveal its process for soliciting community suggestions in the coming weeks.
The demolition of the old pool building, which was approved by the City Council last September, was completed in December. The fencing around the site was removed last week.
Photos: RIP Lompoc Municipal Pool 1956-2000
March 1956 opening
Lompoc Municpal Pool opens
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.