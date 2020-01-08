Lompoc leaders look to open Surf Beach to fishing, have boat ramp installed at Ocean Park

The Jan. 8 letter to George Chapjian, the county’s director of community services, asks that the county “construct a new estuary launch site for non-motorized activities, so visitors to the park may take full advantage of the recreational uses that the estuary has to offer.”

“This would be an incredible benefit to all visitors to the park, as it would allow for paddle boards, canoes, kayaks, etc. to be used and enjoyed,” the letter continued. “In addition to increased park usage, these activities align with the County and City’s goal of promoting a healthy population.”

Councilman Jim Mosby shared a photo of the old ramp at Tuesday’s City Council meeting and suggested it could be useful for county officials looking to install a new one.

The letter refers to the project as “high priority” and asks that the county either allocate funding within its next budget cycle or redirect money in its current budget so that the ramp can be installed this year.

Fishing was allowed at Surf Beach until the 2007 creation of the Vandenberg Marine Preserve, which spans 33 square miles.

In the Jan. 8 letter to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Throop asks that fishing be allowed on a half-mile stretch of Surf Beach, which is part of the preserve.