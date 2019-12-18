A recent trip to the Lompoc Landfill devolved into a scary situation for an elderly Vandenberg Village resident, whose life was ultimately saved by the quick actions of a group of landfill workers.
James Williams Jr., 84, was at the south Lompoc facility to drop off some items just before closing time on Dec. 6. After driving over the scale, however, Williams went into cardiac arrest and, with his truck still in drive, blacked out with his foot on the brake. Thanks to the response of landfill employees, who administered CPR while waiting on paramedics to arrive, Williams survived the incident and is recovering at a Lompoc rehabilitation facility.
“There couldn’t have been a better time for them to be there,” said Williams, who described remembering only laying on the ground and then waking up three days later at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. “I need to thank the guys who were there. They saved my life, and they’re my heroes.”
The dramatic rescue began when landfill coordinator Vincent Reyes noticed that Williams’ truck hadn’t moved for a few minutes. Reyes, assuming that Williams was unsure where to go, walked over to offer direction. Instead, he found Williams slumped over the steering wheel and unresponsive.
Reyes quickly called for help from his co-workers. Clint Porter, the landfill’s lead heavy equipment operator, and Ben Segura, a heavy equipment operator, helped shut off the vehicle and get Williams out and onto the ground.
“[Reyes] yelled at us to get over there, that something was wrong, and when I walked up on it you could tell right away that it wasn’t good,” Porter said.
Landfill coordinator Chelsea Terrusa called 911. While waiting on paramedics, Reyes performed CPR and Porter counted the compressions.
“The CPR training that was offered to us definitely came into play,” said Porter, who noted that certain city departments undergo CPR and hazmat training annually. “I was a little nervous at first, but I knew right away that we couldn’t let him go; we had to do something. The training just kicked in and we went to work on him.”
Despite the training, Porter said he never imagined that he would actually be put in such a critical situation. He said the adrenaline rush lasted well after Williams had been taken away by paramedics.
“When I got home that night I was still [amped],” he said. “I was just trying to relax. It was like, man, this was the real deal.”
Gale Greer, the landfill supervisor, said he was both thankful and impressed by the quick response of his colleagues.
“I’m very grateful for these guys to take control like that because I don’t know what I would’ve done in a situation like that,” he said. “I mean, I’m sure I would’ve tried to do the right thing, but as I was watching them do that, I was like, ‘Wow, these guys are on it.’”
To thank the workers, Williams’ wife and sister later delivered turkeys to each of the landfill employees.
Greer said he has talked to Williams over the phone since the incident and that Williams has expressed a desire to return to the landfill and offer his personal thanks when he is able.
“He’s going to eventually come up here and see us all,” Greer said.
After a pause, he laughed and jokingly added: “Next time he has something to throw away.”
