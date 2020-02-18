You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc kids prepping for performance of 'Gold Dust or Bust' during weeklong theater camp

Several Lompoc-area children continued a crash course in theater production Tuesday during day two of a weeklong camp being offered by the Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Youth Theater.

The camp, which will last through Friday, will culminate with a public performance of the musical "Gold Dust or Bust" at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Tickets to the show are available for $5 for those ages 14 and younger, and $8 for those 15 and older, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.

The campers, ranging in age from 5 to 14, are preparing for the finale performance during the daily rehearsals at the Anderson Recreation Center. The camp is taking place during Lompoc Unified School District's weeklong February break.

"Gold Dust or Bust" focuses on the California Gold Rush of the 1800s.

