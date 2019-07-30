Several Lompoc children are developing their creativity and engineering skills this week in a specially designed camp with a magical theme.
A Harry Potter-themed LEGO engineering summer camp kicked off Monday at the Anderson Recreation Center. A dozen kids were at Tuesday’s session, which opened with the campers building equipment — including goal posts and a launcher — to play Quidditch, the fictional sport introduced to the world by author J.K. Rowling in the “Harry Potter” book series.
Anna Hazlett, an instructor with Play-Well TEKnologies, is leading the weeklong camp, which is being offered by the city of Lompoc. Hazlett said she enjoys seeing the children, ages 5 to 12, pick up on engineering concepts.
“It lets them be as creative as they want,” she said. “They can experiment and learn how the world works.”
To open Tuesday’s session, Hazlett introduced the Quidditch project they’d be working on for the first portion of that day’s camp. Although she showed them how to make the basic design, she said the campers often push themselves beyond the regular camp curriculum.
“They’re always building something,” she said. “They’re never forced to build the projects, but a lot of them opt to and add on to it.”
The camp is billed by the city as a chance for kids “to experience the magic of LEGO building blocks.”
“These camps are designed to develop and enhance students' problem-solving and critical-thinking skills, expose children to concepts and vocabulary of engineering, architecture and physics, and to provide an opportunity for fun with a terrific and versatile building system,” read a portion of a statement from the city announcing the camp.
Future projects for the campers this week will include construction of a zip line and mazes that will require the use of motors and gears.
Hazlett said she was particularly pleased to see so many girls in the camp. On Tuesday, half of the 12 campers were female, a ratio that Hazlett said was uncommonly high in comparison to other camps she’s led that have focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) subjects.
“I wish that this had been around when I was a kid,” Hazlett said. “It’s so much fun and it helps them understand how to build things and do things. Creativity and STEM is so important to have children learn, and it’s especially awesome to see how many girls are in this class. Some of the classes I teach are heavily-weighted toward boys … so it’s really cool to grab the whole pool [of kids].”