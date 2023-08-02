Lompoc Logo Contest 1

A special logo themed "Honoring our Legacy, Launching into our Future" inspired by local students who participated a design contest put on by the City to celebrate Lompoc's 135th anniversary, will be used through 2023.

 Contributed

Lompoc will celebrate its 135th birthday with a weekend-long community celebration that kicks off Friday, Aug. 11, during the final Old Town Market event held downtown from 5 to 8 p.m.

The special weekend also recognizes the city electric division’s 100th birthday, which will be celebrated via a community bash to be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 (the city’s actual birthday) at Centennial Square Park.

Refreshments will follow.

 

