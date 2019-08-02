The city of Lompoc has changed the process for residents to report code compliance concerns, a city spokeswoman announced Friday.
City code compliance division staffing was eliminated as part of the city's 2019-2021 biennial budget, which went into effect July 1. On Friday, the city introduced a new code compliance concern form that is now available on the city of Lompoc’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development/code-enforcement/-fsiteid-1.
“With the reduction in staffing, code compliance concerns must be addressed on a priority-level basis, with emergency, life and safety items receiving attention first,” read a portion of the statement from Samantha Scroggin, the city’s public information officer. “Concerns will be addressed as part of the city of Lompoc’s Neighborhood Preservation program.”
Concerns submitted via the online form will be routed to the appropriate division, and response time will vary according to the number of code compliance forms received and degree of safety concerns related to the issues, according to the city.
Computers are available at the Lompoc Public Library for the public’s use, and computer kiosks will soon be installed at Lompoc City Hall, Scroggin said.
Those experiencing a life-threatening emergency are advised to call 911. Non-emergency health and safety concerns may be directed to the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341 or to the Lompoc Fire Department at 805-736-4513.