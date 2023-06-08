Recovery box at city hall.jpeg

Lompoc is installing opioid rescue kits at city facilities to help address the town's high rate of opioid overdose deaths.

In an effort to address the local opioid epidemic, Lompoc is installing opioid rescue kits at city facilities and training staff in Narcan administration and how to identify signs of potential overdose.

“This training is vitally important for our city employees as they have the potential to make a difference prior to the arrival of first responders,” said Lompoc Fire Chief Brian Fallon.

According to Lompoc Public Information Officer Samantha Scroggin, the fire department has administered Narcan on patients at least 50 times so far this calendar year.

