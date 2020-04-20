Lompoc inmate who died from COVID-19 had pre-existing conditions, was serving 71-year sentence

The Lompoc federal prison inmate who reportedly died from COVID-19 on Friday was 66 years old with pre-existing health conditions, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Oliver M. Boling first went into respiratory failure on April 5 before succumbing to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on April 18, the bureau reported. His death marked the fourth from COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, according to county health officials.
Boling’s death was the first reported from U.S. Penitentiary Lompoc, which has reported more coronavirus cases than any federal prison facility in the country. As of Sunday, 83 inmates and 30 prison personnel had tested positive for the disease.
Boling, according to prison officials, was evaluated by institutional medical staff on April 5 and then transported to a local medical facility for further treatment and evaluation. It was while at that hospital that Boling tested positive for COVID-19, according to the bureau.
“Mr. Boling, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff,” read a portion of a statement from the bureau's public affairs office.
Several healthcare providers on the Central Coast are offering telemedicine services that patients can use to remotely interact with medical professionals.
Boling had been serving a 71-year, six-month sentence for sodomy and assault with a deadly weapon, prison breach, petit larceny and armed robbery. He was sentenced in Washington, D.C.
Boling had been in custody in Lompoc since May 7, 2018, according to the BOP.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso said his department extended "our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the individual who unfortunately passed."
“We continue to actively partner with prison and state leadership to mitigate exposure both inside and outside of the facility to prevent further spread of the virus,” Do-Reynoso said.
U.S. Penitentiary Lompoc is a medium-security facility within the Federal Correctional Complex. It currently houses 979 male inmates.
