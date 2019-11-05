A fire in an east Lompoc home Tuesday afternoon left five people displaced.
The Lompoc Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 1100 block of Bell Avenue just after 2 p.m. Crews were able to knock down the fire and had entered the salvage and overhaul phase by 3:30 p.m., according to Lompoc Fire.
Red Cross representatives were reportedly en route to assist the displaced occupants, Lompoc Fire reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.