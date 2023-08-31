A fire at a home in the 400 block of Hawthorne Street in Lompoc Wednesday night displaced eight. No injuries were reported, according to Lompoc Fire officials.
Lompoc Fire responded at 10:23 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a structure fire on the south side of Lompoc. Fire equipment responded with automatic aid assistance from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department.
Crews found heavy fire conditions in a two story single-family home when they arrived. Quick action by the first arriving engine companies to control and extinguish the fire limited the damage to the second floor of the residence.