In the earliest days of the organization that eventually became the Lompoc Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, the group’s members would gather to mend linens and sew bandages for the medical facility and to provide fresh fruit and vegetables for patients.
While a lot has changed since those days, the nonprofit still is pushing forward with the same mission: To aid and support the Lompoc Valley’s most prominent hospital.
The Lompoc Hospital Women’s Auxiliary celebrated its 75th anniversary with a banquet Saturday night that included recognitions of current and past members and acknowledgments of the organization’s accomplishments since it first met — under its initial moniker as the Women’s Auxiliary of the Lompoc Community Hospital — on Aug. 22, 1944.
“It was very moving to me,” Lola Day, who will begin a second stint as the group’s president next month, said of the history-honoring event. “To hear the background, which I’ve heard before, but to hear it from the beginning and then to be a part of that today, I was very proud.”
That sense of community pride and desire to lend a helping hand has been with the organization since its start.
The nonprofit was founded in 1944 by Louise Mollath, who arrived in Lompoc from San Francisco in 1938 and came across the “Patch-It Club,” a group of women who mended old clothes. That group would become the first iteration of the Women’s Auxiliary and held its first meeting, with Mollath eventually becoming the first president, at the home of then-hospital Superintendent Josephine Lacey.
In 1962, the auxiliary members founded the Lompoc Hospital’s first gift shop as a way to raise funds to support hospital projects. Members would create and donate handmade items — such as knitted baby clothes, aprons, stockings, jams and canned vegetables — that would be sold at the gift shop.
That legacy continues to this day as auxiliary member volunteers run the gift shop, which still provides handmade items alongside mass-produced products, with profits used to support programs and projects at Lompoc Valley Medical Center and its Comprehensive Care Center, an assisted-living facility for elderly patients.
Sales of items from the store help the auxiliary purchase local newspapers for patients and residents of the hospital and care center, as well as beauty supplies for care center residents. The funds also helped establish a Life Alert program within the hospital, and have been used to purchase an infant mannequin for CPR training, as well as a birthing chair.
Day, who spent 33 years working at the old Lompoc hospital, said she decided before her retirement in 1998 that she would get involved with the auxiliary when she was done working.
“[The hospital] was just like a part of me so I wanted to keep some kind of relationship with it, and the auxiliary was there and I felt like that was a good way for me to do that,” she said.
“It does great work and I just like to be a part of it,” she added, referring to the auxiliary. “I enjoy the service, because it really is a service to the community.”
Carole Hunneycutt, who has been a member of the auxiliary since 2004, concurred with that assessment. Hunneycutt manages the gift shop, a volunteer job through which she has significant influence on which items are stocked.
“It’s fun to order the items and when the packages come in and you have to unpack them, it’s kind of like Christmas," she said. "We have a lovely group of ladies who are really fun at the meetings and it’s just a fun thing to do and I enjoy it a lot.”
While most of the organization’s funding comes from gift shop sales, it was recently the recipient of a nearly $400,000 gift from the estate of Edythe Virgene Ayers, a longtime auxiliary member and membership chairwoman who died in January 2018 at the age of 93.
The gift was donated in Ayers' memory and is earmarked for improvements to Lompoc Valley Medical Center's Diagnostic Imaging department, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
As the Lompoc Hospital Women’s Auxiliary moves into its fourth quarter-century, current members are hopeful that other locals will join them.
“We’re always looking for new members,” said Day, who noted the perks of working in the gift shop, such as interacting with hospital visitors, some of whom just need a respite or a person with whom they can talk. “We encourage people to join this worthwhile organization because it is worthwhile.”
Anyone interested in becoming a member can get more information by calling Lompoc Valley Medical Center at 805-737-3300 and asking to be transferred to the gift shop, or by talking to a current member. Community members are also welcome to attend the auxiliary’s monthly meetings, which are held at 2 p.m. on the second Monday each month in the Ocean’s Seven Café, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.