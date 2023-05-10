Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s skilled nursing facility — the Comprehensive Care Center (CCC) — has partnered with with Lompoc Adult School and Career Center to train students 18 years and older who are interested in a career as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).
According to a hospital spokeswoman, a newly designed self-paced pre-certified nursing assistant course offered at the Lompoc Adult School enables students to earn a certification and gain a recommendation for the CCC’s paid 8-week Nursing Assistant Training Program.
During the Lompoc Adult School course, students will learn the basics of nurse assisting, including medical terminology, care procedures, legal and ethical responsibilities, gerontology, nutrition, employability skills and more.