030421 Education vaccination 01.JPG
Buy Now

Tanya Sorich, a special education teacher in the Goleta Union School District, gets her shot from Sandy Pulido, director of surgical services at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center on March 4, 2021.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Lompoc Valley Medical Center booster shot clinics will resume Friday in response to emergency use authorization granted by Food and Drug Administration to replace monovalent COVID-19 vaccines for the updated bivalent booster.

LVMC will host its next clinic at Ocean's Seven Café from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and will accept walk-ins since the MyTurn portal may not have the bivalent booster option listed to make an appointment, a hospital spokeswoman said.

LVMC recently paused the booster shot clinic, awaiting supply of the updated bivalent booster and proper data review by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup before its use in California. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0