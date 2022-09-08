LVMC will host its next clinic at Ocean's Seven Café from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and will accept walk-ins since the MyTurn portal may not have the bivalent booster option listed to make an appointment, a hospital spokeswoman said.
LVMC recently paused the booster shot clinic, awaiting supply of the updated bivalent booster and proper data review by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup before its use in California.
The workgroup, comprised of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington governors, signed off on bivalent's recommended usage that also was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sept. 1.
The bivalent formulation is an update to the original monovalent COVID-19 vaccine that contains an mRNA component of the original strain commonly found in the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages.
According to data released by the FDA, the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant are currently causing most cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and are also expected to circulate in the upcoming fall and winter months.
The updated vaccine, manufactured by both Pfizer and Moderna, is a single-dose booster that may be given two months after the completion of the most recent vaccine series or a previous booster shot.
Moderna doses are acceptable for those 18 years and older, while the Pfizer formulation is available to those 12 years and older.
Any adult starting a new COVID-19 vaccination schedule will receive the original monovalent vaccine for the initial two shots.
Officials said that individuals who receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster shot may experience side effects that have commonly been reported by recipients of previous monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
Appointments to receive vaccines or boosters at upcoming LVMC shot clinics can be made at myturn.ca.gov.
