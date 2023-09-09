Longtime registered nurse Leslie Kelly will present a lecture titled "End of Life Care: The Enlightened Ending," as part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s community education program.
The discussion will offer guidance on making end-of- life decisions and having meaningful discussions at the Wednesday, Sept. 20 free lecture.
Kelly, who has been a registered nurse in Lompoc for more than 30 years working in ICU and Cardiac Rehabilitation, also served as a Hospice case manager for five years.
In the upcoming lecture, Kelly will use both scientific data and antidotes from her five years with hospice to help change the perspective of the end-of- life "from a taboo, dreaded and dark subject" to one of meaning and empowerment, an event announcement states.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
According to Kelly, the term, "Designing your Death" means taking charge of the decisions about the extent and type of medical care one chooses, and having the conversations that will enable those wishes to be fulfilled.
Kelly will engage in a personal discussion, speaking about her own journey having witnessed more than 200 end-of- life situations.
The lecture begins at 6 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Senior and Community Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. Reservations are not required.
This lecture is sponsored by the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation in partnership with the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department.