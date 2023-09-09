Longtime registered nurse Leslie Kelly will present a lecture titled "End of Life Care: The Enlightened Ending," as part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s community education program.

The discussion will offer guidance on making end-of- life decisions and having meaningful discussions at the Wednesday, Sept. 20 free lecture.

Kelly, who has been a registered nurse in Lompoc for more than 30 years working in ICU and Cardiac Rehabilitation, also served as a Hospice case manager for five years.

