Lompoc Valley Medical Center will receive new equipment and materials for its rehabilitation services department thanks to a sold-out golf tournament hosted by the Lompoc Hospital Foundation at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village that raised $95,000.
The 32nd annual Flower Valley Golf Classic tournament, which attracted 144 golfers to the greens, was a success, said foundation president and co-founder Alice Milligan.
“Our committee worked especially hard to make this a great event," she said. "We are grateful to our many sponsors, donors, golfers, volunteers and to the Mission Club, for helping us make this event possible — and successful."
Rehab equipment to be purchased with the proceeds will include a ramp to simulate real-world obstacles, speech therapy assessment tools, and a treadmill and recumbent bike, and will serve the Lompoc hospital, Comprehensive Care Center, and walk-in clinic on H Street.
According to a hospital spokeswoman, CoastHills Credit Union pledged $10,000 as a major sponsor in this year's event. Other sponsors included Jim Vreeland Ford, Jordano’s, Mission Linen and Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization.