Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s community education program continues with an upcoming lecture discussing communication disorders.

The lecture is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m., and is hosted in partnership with the Lompoc Park and Rec Division.

Lois Trudeau Engelhardt, Lompoc Valley Medical Center doctor of speech-language pathology, will offer an educational overview of communication disorders in children and adults, providing a deeper understanding of individuals with communication difficulties that support verbal and nonverbal, behavioral and social interactions among family, friends and care providers.

 

