Jo Cavanaugh, a safety officer with the city of Lompoc, will be the guest speaker at a lecture titled "Stop the Bleed" that will be presented by the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the Ocean's Seven Café, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
The lecture, which will be free to attend, will focus on steps that people can immediately take during a life-threatening emergency while waiting on emergency responders to arrive. Cavanaugh provides American Heart Association courses for the general public through the city of Lompoc's recreation division.
Anyone interested in attending the lecture is encouraged to RSVP by contacting Karen Ortiz at 805-875-8868 or at ortizk@lompocvmc.com.