Lompoc Valley Medical Center Robotic Surgery program is awarded a "gold seal" accreditation by the Surgical Review Corporation that recognizes the hospital as the only Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery on the Central Coast.
Surgeons and nurses at Lompoc Valley Medical Center conduct the first on-site robotic-assisted surgery in September 2021. The hospital is being recognized as the only Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) accredited "Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery" on the Central Coast.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center, which is the only hospital in Santa Barbara County using robotic-assisted surgery for bariatric procedures, is being recognized as the only Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) accredited "Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery" on the Central Coast.
A hospital spokeswoman said that after meeting stringent internationally recognized standards and undergoing a rigorous assessment and inspection process where all staff involved in the robotic program are evaluated, SRC awarded LVMC its “gold seal,” known to be "synonymous with excellence in patient care.”
“Achieving accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery is no small task,” said Robotic Surgery Program Director Dr. Christopher Taglia, a general and bariatric surgeon. “It means that Lompoc Valley Medical Center is providing the highest level of care for its patients. Members of the community can feel confident in the care they receive here.”
Taglia and LVMC general surgeons Dr. Peter Davis and Dr. William J. Pierce, have together conducted 450 robotic-assisted surgeries between Sept. 20, 2021 and Aug. 18 using the Intuitive da Vinci XI Single Console Robotic System, the spokeswoman said.
Robotic surgeries reportedly enable surgeons to perform complex procedures in a minimally-invasive manner that typically results in shorter hospitalization stays, reduced pain and discomfort for the patient, faster recovery time, smaller incisions and minimal scarring.
Bariatric Program Clinical Reviewer Eileen Geraci, RN, led the hospitals accreditation preparation, a process reviewed by SRC that required data including number of surgical cases conducted, facility equipment type, level of patient education, among others, the spokeswoman said.
Surgical Review Corporation is a 20-year-old internationally recognized patient safety nonprofit that awards accreditation with the goal of helping patients identify medical providers who have met strict standards for delivering high-quality medical treatment, including perioperative, surgical and long-term follow-up care.