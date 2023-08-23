082123 LVMC robotics program 1

Lompoc Valley Medical Center Robotic Surgery program is awarded a "gold seal" accreditation by the Surgical Review Corporation that recognizes the hospital as the only Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery on the Central Coast.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center, which is the only hospital in Santa Barbara County using robotic-assisted surgery for bariatric procedures, is being recognized as the only Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) accredited "Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery" on the Central Coast.

A hospital spokeswoman said that after meeting stringent internationally recognized standards and undergoing a rigorous assessment and inspection process where all staff involved in the robotic program are evaluated, SRC awarded LVMC its “gold seal,” known to be "synonymous with excellence in patient care.”

“Achieving accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery is no small task,” said Robotic Surgery Program Director Dr. Christopher Taglia, a general and bariatric surgeon. “It means that Lompoc Valley Medical Center is providing the highest level of care for its patients. Members of the community can feel confident in the care they receive here.”

Surgeons and nurses at Lompoc Valley Medical Center conduct the first on-site robotic-assisted surgery in September 2021. The hospital is being recognized as the only Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) accredited "Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery" on the Central Coast.

 

