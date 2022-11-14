Dozens gathered Friday morning in front of the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building to commemorate Veterans Day and honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. military, locally and around the world.
Veterans Day started as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1918, when all fighting was ceased between the Allied nations and Germany during WWI.
The 11 a.m. event was attended by U.S. Armed Forces retired and active duty servicemen and women — among them, 98-year-old World War II veteran Steve Yuhas. Families and members of the public also joined.