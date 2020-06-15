Lompoc High grad gets up-close look at dream job, thanks to city sanitation workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just days after graduating this month from Lompoc High School, Michael Mendek got a taste of his dream job.

Mendek, who is on the autism spectrum, has always been fascinated by garbage trucks and regularly waits outside his home to watch as the sanitation trucks collect his family’s trash and recycling.

On June 8, four days after Mendek’s high school graduation, a group of Lompoc employees gave Mendek an up-close view of life as a sanitation worker, including a ride on a garbage truck, a T-shirt with the city’s sanitation logo, and a private tour of the city’s sanitation facilities.

Cara Mendek, Michael’s mother, said afterward that her son enjoyed the experience — evidenced by him wearing his new sanitation shirt for several days afterward.

“He was amazed,” she said. “He’s been talking about it forever; he’s just really happy. I really am thankful for the city, and Brandy [Flint] and everybody that made that happen for him.”

It was Flint, a Lompoc treasury/utility billing supervisor, who got the ball rolling.