Lompoc High Alumni Association accepting scholarship applications

The Lompoc High School Alumni Association is accepting applications for two $1,000 scholarships that the organization will award this year to graduating seniors.

To be eligible, graduating seniors must have attended LHS for four years and must be the dependent of a member of the LHS Alumni Association. Current seniors can log onto the Lompoc High School website and click on the "Alumni Association" tab to download the common application. Additional information forms can be obtained from the counseling office.

The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 20.

College scholarship applications for current college students will not be available for the 2020-21 academic year. The Alumni Association, which has offered those scholarships in the past, said it hopes to be able to bring back the scholarships for current college students the following year.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association is encouraged to visit www.lompochighalumni.com for more information. Lifetime membership is $30.

