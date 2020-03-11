Lompoc health lecture canceled amid coronavirus concerns

A lecture scheduled for this weekend at Lompoc Valley Medical Center has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, a hospital spokeswoman announced Wednesday.

The lecture, which was part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's speaker series, had been planned for Saturday, March 14. It was titled “Planning for Long-Term Care: Medi-Cal Facts and Myths,” and was to be led by attorney Dallas Atkins, who requested the cancellation, according to LVMC.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," read a portion of the statement from the hospital. "Please check lhdfoundation.org for future notices about upcoming lectures."

As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been no reported cases of COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus, in Santa Barbara County.

