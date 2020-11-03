Lompoc Halloween event brings hundreds out to safely celebrate

Hundreds of children and parents dressed in colorful costumes attended the family-friendly Tricks & Treats Halloween event in the old Baker's Square parking lot in Lompoc on Saturday evening.
While event staff monitored occupancy numbers and mask-wearing to meet COVID-19 safety protocols, children played games and won prizes in a traffic-free zone lined with orange cones donated by Statewide Safety & Signs of Nipomo.
Staff members of Lompoc-based dispensaries The Roots and The Greenhouse provided candy and gift bags to eager trick-or-treaters, and local food truck El Paraiso kept families fed while DJ Sparx played lively music.
The socially distant community event was hosted by local organization Stand 4 One that last year organized a local Thanksgiving meal drive for Santa Barbara County families in need. This will be the organization's second year sponsoring underprivileged families with a holiday dinner.
"I've exceeded what I thought we'd do," said Stand 4 One founder Veronica Williams, noting that event sponsors like City Councilman Jim Mosby were a crucial part of their first-ever Halloween event coming together. "The Roots really stepped up. They've always been my biggest supporters. Marijuana dispensaries get such a bad name and they've been wanting to give back to the community so bad."
Williams, a Lompoc native and licensed child care provider, said she was prompted to bring Halloween to local children due to the unprecedented times of COVID-19.
Just as the annual Thanksgiving drive she spearheads, her objective for Halloween was to find a way to better the lives of children in the community.
"When I started [Stand 4 One], I had so many doors that were closed in my face," Williams said. "And now it's the community coming together. That's what it's about. It's beautiful."
2020 Lompoc Halloween 15.jpg
2020 Lompoc Halloween 6.jpg
2020 Lompoc Halloween 10.jpg
2020 Lompoc Halloween 7.jpg
2020 Lompoc Halloween 3.jpg
2020 Lompoc Halloween 18.jpg
2020 Lompoc Halloween 19.jpg
2020 Lompoc Halloween 20.jpg
2020 Lompoc Halloween 22.jpg
2020 Lompoc Halloween 24.jpg
2020 Lompoc Halloween 25.jpg
2020 Lompoc Halloween 27.jpg
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
