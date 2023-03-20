The City of Lompoc is seeking public input on the Draft 2023-31 General Plan Housing Element Update which identifies and analyzes both existing and projected housing needs for accommodating 2,248 new housing units in Lompoc between 2023 and 2031.
The plan also provides a list of housing development sites deemed adequate to accommodate the City’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), documents constraints to housing production, and analyzes fair housing issues and contributing factors.
Additionally, the document highlights city policies and programs for the development, rehabilitation, and preservation of housing units to meet the needs of residents.