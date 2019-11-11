A garage attached to a Lompoc home went up in flames Sunday evening, leaving one resident displaced.
Crews from the Lompoc Fire Department responded to the blaze around 7:16 p.m. in the 900 block of East Almond Avenue. The first arriving engine company reported a “fully involved” fire in the garage, which was attached to a single-story family residence, according to Lompoc Fire. After confirming that all occupants were out of the home, the crews took down the fire in about 15 minutes.
The fire began to extend through the attic and a separate home west of the garage was in danger, according to Lompoc Fire. While some of the responding crews attacked the garage, another crew entered the home to make sure the fire stayed in the garage, Lompoc Fire reported.
The Lompoc Fire Department was aided by crews from Santa Barbara County Fire, Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire, and American Medical Response.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not deemed suspicious, Lompoc Fire reported.