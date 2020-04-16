You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc Food Pantry remains open with altered procedures amid coronavirus pandemic

Lori Gilson unloads a food delivery truck at the Lompoc Food Pantry in this Nov. 19, 2019, file photo. The facility has remained open amid the COVID-19 pandemic but has altered its procedures.

The Lompoc Food Pantry, which is run by Catholic Charities, has remained open and is continuing to accept clients, but the organization has altered its procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the changes, clients are no longer allowed inside the Food Pantry building and are now being processed at the window near the entrance.

The Food Pantry is located at 325 North Second St. in Lompoc, though the facility also serves clients from Los Alamos, Buellton, Solvang and Santa Ynez. Its operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

Lompoc Chamber seeking input from employers with 'Open for Business' survey

The Food Pantry offers a range of services, including food for some 200 clients a day, as well as assistance with utilities and home repairs for qualified clients.

"The Food Pantry management wishes to thank people who have made donations at this difficult time," read a portion of a statement from Food Pantry administrators.

For more information, call the Food Pantry at 805-736-6226.

Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year’s senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.

