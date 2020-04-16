Lompoc Food Pantry remains open with altered procedures amid coronavirus pandemic

The Lompoc Food Pantry, which is run by Catholic Charities, has remained open and is continuing to accept clients, but the organization has altered its procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the changes, clients are no longer allowed inside the Food Pantry building and are now being processed at the window near the entrance.
The Food Pantry is located at 325 North Second St. in Lompoc, though the facility also serves clients from Los Alamos, Buellton, Solvang and Santa Ynez. Its operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
The Food Pantry offers a range of services, including food for some 200 clients a day, as well as assistance with utilities and home repairs for qualified clients.
"The Food Pantry management wishes to thank people who have made donations at this difficult time," read a portion of a statement from Food Pantry administrators.
For more information, call the Food Pantry at 805-736-6226.
The Lompoc Federal Penitentiary has the highest number of cases among prisons nationwide with 67 inmates confirmed positive, according to data Tuesday from Santa Barbara County and the Bureau of Prisons.
Officials at the Good Samaritan Shelter are worried about sustaining service to the county's homeless population after racking up a $60,000 bill from expanding shelter services and taking over operation of the Santa Maria High School emergency shelter, all while quickly running through supplies of personal protective equipment.
Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year’s senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.
Lompoc siblings Jose, 13, and Delilah Lemus, 10, recently used colored chalk to transform the sidewalk outside their eastern Lompoc home into a makeshift trail of motivation. The artwork has already caught the attention of many who live and work in their neighborhood, including some of those who are on the local front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the staff and volunteers of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center will continue their work — even if much of it has been altered — they find themselves in a similar position as many local nonprofits amid this coronavirus crisis: Doing what they can to make it through an unprecedented global event while facing a largely uncertain future.
Valley Tool & Truck Rental, Hitching Post 2 and Allstate Insurance are all offering a helping hand to the local community.
