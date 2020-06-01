Lompoc Food Pantry receives assist from Santa Maria business after break-in causes damage

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lompoc Food Pantry, which has been providing emergency food assistance to community members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, found itself on the receiving end of assistance Thursday after a recent break-in caused some damage to its property.

Someone used wire-cutters to break through a section of a chain-link fence that closes in a portion of the Food Pantry building at 325 North Second St. Although nothing was immediately discovered stolen, the damage to the fence was valued at an estimated $800.

As a show of support, the Fence Factory store in Santa Maria sent a crew to the facility to repair the fence Thursday at no cost.

“I’m grateful,” Angel Ramos, a Food Pantry coordinator, said of the gesture.

Although there didn’t appear to be any thefts from that first act of vandalism, Ramos noted that a cart and an old bike trailer were both stolen in the ensuing days after the fence was damaged.

The Food Pantry, which is run by Catholic Charities, is continuing to serve clients from 10 to 11:45 a.m. and then from 12:30 to 2 p.m. weekdays.

For more information on the Food Pantry, visit http://lompocfoodpantry.org/.

