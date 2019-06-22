Lompoc’s largest annual festival will return to Ryon Park this month to unofficially usher in the start of summer.
The 67th Lompoc Flower Festival is set to kick off on Wednesday, June 26, and continue through Sunday, June 30. The five-day event, themed “Summertime Fun & Friends,” will include live music, food booths, arts and crafts vendors, and a carnival, among other features. This year will also see the return of a flower show to the event, which will include a series of pro wrestling shows.
Admission to the park will be free on Wednesday, but will be $5 for people 13 and older from Thursday through Sunday. Admission will be free at all times for children ages 12 and younger. Four-day admission passes are available for $15 from the Lompoc Valley Festival Association.
Rose Isaac, the chair of this year’s event, said the 2019 theme is especially appropriate for the Lompoc Valley’s longest-running festival.
“The festival is all about friends and family,” Isaac said. “There are people that, even though you live in the same town, you don’t see them for a whole year until you go to the festival. … It’s a real social event for Lompoc. It’s a lot of fun and we like people to come from all over and enjoy it with us.”
The festival will get underway at 11 a.m. June 26 with the opening of the food and vendor booths and the beer garden. Live entertainment will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the Ryon Park main stage, and the carnival will open at 2 p.m. A formal opening ceremony for the festival will begin at 6 p.m.
The event will continue from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The flower show, which will involve the judging of plants grown at local residences, will return over the weekend after a one-year hiatus, and one of the new features will be two days of Planet Lucha wrestling, which bills itself as “an exciting hybrid of American pro wrestling and Mexican lucha libre with a retro twist.”
The first two wrestling shows are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. June 29, with two more slated for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. June 30. Those shows will be held in an enclosed venue at Ryon Park, with admission set at $5 per show. Tickets for those shows are available at www.planetlucha.com.
The event will also include a parade beginning at 10 a.m. June 29 that will begin at the corner of North H Street and College Avenue and make its way to Ryon Park.
Among the featured main-stage entertainment is the Molly Ringwald Project at 8 p.m. June 28, a Heart tribute band named Dog & Butterfly at 8:30 p.m. June 29, and Latin Ladies-Adelaide at 4:30 p.m. June 30. The Latin Ladies-Adelaide performance will include tributes to artists such as Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Selena and Gloria Estefan.
Isaac, who has been involved with the Lompoc Valley Festival Association for 24 years, said she’s looking forward to welcoming back the Lompoc community’s largest get-together.
Isaac has been involved with the festival association in several different capacities, including as a member of its board of directors for the past 20 years. She said the close-knit feel is what keeps her involved.
“It’s something nice for our community to do that the whole family can be involved in and go to, and I really like that,” she said.
“I just love the community spirit and seeing my old friends and catching up with them,” she later added. “And it’s just a really rewarding thing to do, and [the festival volunteers] are like a little family. We get together a couple times a year and put on these events and we thoroughly enjoy doing it.”
For more information on this year’s Flower Festival, or to purchase pre-sale tickets and/or carnival ride wristbands, call the Lompoc Valley Festival Association at 805-735-8511, email office@lompocvalleyfestivals.com, or visit https://www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com or https://www.facebook.com/lompocvalley.flowerfestival.