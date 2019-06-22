Although this year’s Lompoc Flower Festival parade is set to include fewer total floats than in years past, event organizers are anticipating an overall uptick in entertainment value for parade spectators.
The annual Flower Festival parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the corner of North H Street and College Avenue. The traveling spectacle will move south on H Street and then turn west on Ocean Avenue toward O Street, where it will end in front of Ryon Park, the home base for the festival.
The theme for this year’s parade, as well as the festival overall, is “Summertime Fun & Friends.”
Juan Esquivias, parade chair for the Lompoc Valley Festival Association, said he was expecting 50 to 60 entrants in the parade, but he noted that there would likely only be two or three floats due to scheduling conflicts with some of the event’s regular participants.
Despite being what Esquivias described as “shorthanded in floats,” he said that organizers have booked four drill teams, which he said are usually the “biggest hits” in each parade.
“We’re excited about this year’s parade and introducing some of the new drill teams and drum squads,” Esquivias said.
One of the new participants will be the San Bernardino Pacesetters Drill Team and Drum Squad. The 50-person Pacesetters team, comprised primarily of San Bernardino youth, has performed for more than 50 years at community events throughout the state and beyond.
A parade awards ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. following the parade back at Ryon Park. That show will feature the Vandenberg Air Force Base honor guard, as well as a 21-gun salute and musical interlude from VAFB personnel.
“That will be dedicated to the men and women of the armed forces and our fallen soldiers,” Esquivias said of the awards show.
Rose Isaac, this year’s Flower Festival chair, said the parade awards event is among her favorites.
“It’s a really nice ceremony,” she said.
Esquivias said that Lompoc Valley Festival Association members are already working to increase the number of floats for the 2020 parade by simplifying the registration process. He pointed to one specific new entrant that could be a part of next year's event.
“We plan to get more floats and more participants from other areas in California," he said. "And we’re currently working on trying to get the Marine Marching Band for next year.”
He encouraged anyone interested in participating in this or next year’s parades to contact the Lompoc Valley Festival Association office at 805-735-8511 or office@lompocvalleyfestivals.com.
More information is also available at https://www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com and https://www.facebook.com/lompocvalley.flowerfestival.
Motorists on June 29 should prepare for road closures and detours along the parade route.