GALLERY: Flower Festival Parade takes over the streets of Lompoc
Buy Now

2017 Lompoc Flower Festival queen candidates wave during the annual downtown parade. The parade is set to make a return June 24 after a four-year interruption caused by the pandemic.

 Len Wood, Staff

Lompoc's Flower Festival Parade will return Saturday, June 24, after a four-year pandemic-induced dry spell that halted the now 70-year-old community tradition which celebrates the town's historically famous flower fields.

While the festival portion of the annual event made a comeback from the pandemic in 2022, the parade did not, marking 2023 as the year of "bringing back the Flower Festival Parade," according to Rose Isaac, Lompoc Valley Festival Association co-chair.

Isaac, who for the past 27 years has helped organize the annual festivities and parade, said while the 100% volunteer-operation typically prepares for a five-day annual celebration, this year's will take place over four days.

041723 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest

The 2023 Lompoc Flower Festival queen contestants.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0