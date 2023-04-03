Downtown Lompoc is set to come alive as the "First Friday Small Business Community Market" series kicks of Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., in the 100 block of South H Street.

The family-friendly event will feature activities for all ages, entertainment, food and product vendors.

Monthly events will run from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday April 7 and May 5, and Saturday, Sept. 16. And a Juneteenth-themed market will be held Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

