A man stands on his vehicle in a swiftly flowing creek near Alisos Avenue in Santa Ynez as he awaits rescue by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which supplied the photo.

A newborn child and parents as well as one of a trio with a dog were rescued Monday from the swiftly flowing Santa Ynez River as heavy rain pounded northern Santa Barbara County.

About 11:45 a.m., Lompoc Fire Department personnel were in the 2000 block of North H Street investigating black smoke seen earlier when they came upon a woman giving birth, assisted by her husband, surrounded by flowing water in the riverbed, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said.

The woman delivered the child prematurely, and the Fire Department devised a plan to rescue the family, said Sgt. Jorge Magana.

