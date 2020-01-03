Lompoc Fire engineer fighting cancer, inspiring colleagues

A Lompoc firefighter who was recently diagnosed with cancer is in the recovery stage and continues to serve as an inspiration for his colleagues.
In late December, the Lompoc Fire Department sent out what it described as a “personal story” regarding Engineer Chris Martinez, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in the fall after an irregularity was discovered in his bloodwork following his annual National Fire Protection Association health screening.
Martinez’s doctors ultimately determined that a quick and aggressive attack against the cancerous mass in his colon was the best option, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. Three days after that decision was made, Martinez went in for surgery and physicians removed the mass and 45 lymph nodes.
“Martinez not only had to deal with the pains that come with an invasive surgery, but had to prepare for the next six months of chemotherapy — a daunting task,” read the release from Lompoc Fire. “Martinez is now at the end of his therapy and just ﬁnding out that he can end a round early.”
The Lompoc Fire Department credits the annual department-provided medical evaluations with helping Martinez discover the cancerous mass.
The department notes that firefighting is a dangerous job and the risk of exposure to carcinogens has been heavily researched, particularly in recent years.
“The information and data has caused the ﬁre service to take a closer look at both our prevention and healthcare models,” read the statement from Lompoc Fire. “Cancer in the ﬁre service has now become one of the leading causes of death and ﬁreﬁghters are at greater risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the general population. A major component of this increased risk is our exposure to diesel particulates. The byproducts of combustion as produced by our vehicles, ﬁlls the air around us with carcinogens.
“As staggering as this news is for ﬁreﬁghters to hear,” the statement continued, “nothing hits harder than ﬁnding out one of your brothers has it.”
In the aftermath of the cancer scare, Martinez has continued to be “an inspiration to his family, friends, and colleagues,” according to Lompoc Fire.
“Those who have had cancer or know loved ones who have, always continue to tell a story of strength and resilience,” the department reported. “More often than not, they inspire and lift others up in the face of their battle — Martinez is no exception.”
An example of that, according to the Lompoc Fire Department, is Martinez’s refusal to give up on his daily routines. For instance, when chemotherapy meant that he couldn’t spend a lot of time in the sun, he adjusted his morning runs on the beach to 4 a.m. Often, according to the department, Martinez was joined on those runs by friends and fellow firefighters.
Martinez, who began his career with the Lompoc Fire Department in 2015, has been involved in the department's Urban Search and Rescue team, Child Car Seat program, and its EMT Expanded Skills program. Additionally, he has served as an instructor for the Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, program and has been a go-to person for translations of department documents for Lompoc's Spanish-speaking community.
In 2017, he received the Lompoc Fire Department's Outstanding Performance Award during the Lompoc Elks' annual Public Safety Awards banquet.
The Lompoc Fire Department is showing its support for Martinez's cancer fight by placing blue ribbon decals on the rear passenger side window of each of the department’s apparatuses. Many department members are also sporting “Martinez Strong” rubber bracelets.
“These small gestures are how we show our love, support and commitment to Martinez’s battle,” read the statement from Lompoc Fire. “At this time, we ask that the community continue praying for Martinez, his family, colleagues and friends. On behalf of the Martinez family, the department thanks everyone for their continued support and privacy in this matter. We are ecstatic to know that Martinez will be returning to work shortly, stronger than ever.”
As the ﬁre service continues to gather more information and awareness about the risks of repeated exposure to various carcinogens, the Lompoc Fire Department reports that it has begun adopting policies that help address the issue through training and equipment decontamination.
“It’s our expectation that these policies will limit our personnel’s exposure to harmful carcinogens both around the ﬁre station and at the scene of emergencies,” the department stated. “We share the value of comprehensive medical evaluations for all ﬁreﬁghters through the workplace, as well as encourage everyone to obtain regular checkups through their own private providers.”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.