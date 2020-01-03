Lompoc Fire engineer fighting cancer, inspiring colleagues

“The information and data has caused the ﬁre service to take a closer look at both our prevention and healthcare models,” read the statement from Lompoc Fire. “Cancer in the ﬁre service has now become one of the leading causes of death and ﬁreﬁghters are at greater risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the general population. A major component of this increased risk is our exposure to diesel particulates. The byproducts of combustion as produced by our vehicles, ﬁlls the air around us with carcinogens.

“As staggering as this news is for ﬁreﬁghters to hear,” the statement continued, “nothing hits harder than ﬁnding out one of your brothers has it.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the aftermath of the cancer scare, Martinez has continued to be “an inspiration to his family, friends, and colleagues,” according to Lompoc Fire.

“Those who have had cancer or know loved ones who have, always continue to tell a story of strength and resilience,” the department reported. “More often than not, they inspire and lift others up in the face of their battle — Martinez is no exception.”