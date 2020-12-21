You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc Fire Department welcomes new recruits

Lompoc Fire Department welcomes new recruits

  • Updated
122120 New Firefighters

Three new firefighters have joined the Lompoc Fire Department.

 Contributed Photo

Three new firefighters have joined the Lompoc Fire Department after an open recruitment and testing process, according to interim Fire Chief Brian Federmann.

The recruits — Nicholas Wimmel, Shane Greene and Richard West — were selected to join the firefighting team after successfully completing a seven-week new hire academy. They will now move to their assigned shifts.

The recent recruitments will prove beneficial to both the department and community as the department works to fill a number of recent vacancies, according to Federmann. 

"Working through the hiring and academy process during a pandemic is very challenging, and I would like to share my gratitude and appreciation to the men and women of our department who helped make this possible while being diligent in our safety measures," Federmann said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News