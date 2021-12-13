The Lompoc Fire Department recently installed $100,000 exhaust extraction systems in the engine bays at
both fire stations in an effort to improve firefighter safety by reducing toxic fumes that can cause cancer.
Lompoc Fire Battalion
Chief Scott Nunez explained that diesel engines, including firetrucks, produce toxic gases mixed with particulates from the combustion process which fill engine bays.
The systems reduce exhaust inside the bays, “which in turn, reduces the cancer-causing carcinogens that are there, and the diesel soot and everything else," he said.
The extraction systems, created by Plymovent and paid through the city's general fund, are designed to connect pipes magnetically from the engine bay ceiling directly to the exhaust pipes on the department’s vehicles. The pipes then funnel fumes through a filter to remove some particulates before pushing them out the roof of the station and into the atmosphere.
Whenever the vehicles are running in the bay, or pulling in or out, the pipes are connected, Nunez said.
Cancer has impacted the Lompoc Fire Department directly, according to Nunez, who cited a firefighter who took leave during his cancer fight and recently returned to work.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“Every fire station should have one of these," he said. "This is going to be a game-changer.”
Photos: Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade rolls down H street
120321 Lompoc parade 03.JPG
Updated
Dec 6, 2021
Artificial snow flies from the Los Berros VAPA Academy float onto marchers in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood, Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 01.JPG
Updated
Dec 6, 2021
Performers from Vandenberg Jets Gymnastics dance Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street where they took first in the noncommercial dance/cheer category.
Len Wood, Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 02.JPG
Updated
Dec 6, 2021
Performers from the Garcia Dance Studio dance in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street. The studio triumphed in the parade's commercial dance/cheer category.
Len Wood, Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 04.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Christmas cookie bakers from The Light Of The World Church entry talk to spectators in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 05.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Dancers from the Boscutti Ballet Theatre perform Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 06.JPG
Updated
Dec 6, 2021
A vendor sells balloons during the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 07.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
The Vandenberg Middle School Marching Band performs Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 08.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Evelyn Hernandez, 4, waits for the start of the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 09.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the GSA (Genders And Sexualities Alliance) entry march Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 4.JPG
Updated
Dec 6, 2021
The Grinch steals presents given to parade judges by the In His Hands Ministries entry in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood, Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 11.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Spectator Jerry Prendez waits for the beginning of the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 12.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Spectators watch the beginning of the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 13.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Vandenberg Jets Gymnastics entry march Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 14.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
The Los Berros Dance Team performs Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 15.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Village Veterinary Clinic entry march Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 16.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Hyland’s Notary Service ride in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 17.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Santa Claus finishes the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 18.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
A performer from the Garcia Dance Studio dances in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 19.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
The Cabrillo High School Marching Band performs in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 20.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
An angel rides on top of the Terrones Plumbing entry march Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 21.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Fillmore Elementary students, staff and friends march Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 22.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Who-Ville characters from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” wave from the In His Hands Ministries float Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 23.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Garcia Dance Studio entry wave in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 24.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani, left, waves from a department vehicle in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 25.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Cabrillo High School Cheerleaders yell Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 26.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Lompoc High School Spirit Team members march in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 27.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Lompoc High School Spirit Team members ride on a Lompoc Fire Department truck in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 28.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
One musician unable to march with the Vandenberg Middle School Marching Band got a fast ride in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 29.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Spiderman greets spectators in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 30.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Certain Sparks Music entry dance on a truck in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 31.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
A spectator received a uekulele from performers on the Certain Sparks Music float in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 32.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Riders wave from the Smith’s Alarms float in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 33.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
A participant in the Catholic Charities Food Pantry entry waves in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 34.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
A lighted truck from the City of Lompoc Electric Division drives in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 35.JPG
Updated
Dec 6, 2021
Participants ride on the Lompoc Valley Baptist School float during the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood, Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 36.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the La Purisima Catholic School entry ride in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 37.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
The Lompoc High Marching Band performs Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 38.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Daughters of the American Revolution entry ride Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 39.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Lompoc City Council Member Jeremy Ball waves Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 40.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the American Legion Riders Chapter 211 entry march Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 41.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Kings Barbershop entry march Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 42.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Kings Barbershop entry march Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 43.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Tanner Espino dressed as Santa to watch the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 44.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
The Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard entry leads the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 45.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Mayor Jenelle Osborne bikes Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 46.JPG
Updated
Dec 6, 2021
Participants in the Boys & Girls Club entry march Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood, Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 47.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Barkin Dog Park entry march Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 48.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the C4/Collective Cultures Creating Change entry march Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 49.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Jacob Hinshaw marches with the Cub Scouts in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 50.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Trivium Charter School entry march Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 51.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
The bookmobile from the Lompoc Public Library drives in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 52.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Gymnastics North entry march Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 53.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Performers in Danza Azteca La Purisima dance Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 54.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Performers in Danza Azteca La Purisima dance Friday in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 55.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
A police officer rides in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 56.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Lompoc Youth Football League Cheerleaders perform in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 57.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Nueva Generation Off Road entry ride in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 58.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Spectators wave to participants in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 59.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the The Light Of The World Church entry ride in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 60.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Lompoc Facilities entry ride in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 61.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants ride in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 62.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
A musician in the The Roots dispensary entry plays in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 63.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Queen Tayla Valencia, Princesses Rosalina Maida, Anastasia de Morris and Dallas Bedrosian wave from the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Association float in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 64.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Queen Tayla Valencia waves from the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Association float in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 65.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants on the Lompoc FFA float wave in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 66.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Performers from the Access To Motion Dance Co. dance in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 67.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Riders on the Access To Motion Dance Co. float wave in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 68.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
A rider from the Mom's Club of Lompoc coasts in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 69.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Lompoc City Council Member Dirk Starbuck waves in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 70.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Performers from the Garcia Dance Studio dance in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 71.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
A performer from the Garcia Dance Studio dances in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 72.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Apex Detailing entry wave in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 73.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Participants in the Sunset Auto Center entry ride in the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
120321 Lompoc parade 74.JPG
Updated
Dec 4, 2021
Spectators wait for the start of the 2021 Lompoc Children’s Season Parade on North H Street.
Len Wood Contributor
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.