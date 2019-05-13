The Lompoc Fire Department has acquired 13 new sets of body armor as part of a range of new ballistic gear that was purchased with federal grant funds, the department announced Monday.
The body armor will be used to protect fire personnel in the event of an active-shooter or other violent situation, according to Lompoc Fire. The other gear purchased with the $21,637 granted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security includes new rope equipment, helmets, a plate carrier and soft trauma protection.
“It is a sad day that we have to have this type of [body armor] protection, but is imperative that we ensure our personnel are safe, so they can perform their duties and protect the public,” read a portion of a statement from Lompoc Battalion Chief Brian Federmann.
The new rope rescue equipment will replace several old and worn components of the department’s rescue gear, according to Federmann, and will upgrade all first-out response units with “longer reach capabilities, more advanced technology and quicker deployments.”
Lompoc Fire crews already have started using the new equipment.