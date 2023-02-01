Lompoc Family YMCA will launch its 2023 Annual Campaign starting Thursday, aiming to raise $98,000 for community outreach programming that includes providing financial assistance and access to resources for those in need.
Lompoc Family YMCA board member Mark Jackson was selected to chair the campaign to ensure the fundraising goal is met, according to Thomas Speidel YMCA regional executive director, who noted that every dollar raised is applied to placing kids and families in need into YMCA programs that include full-day child care and outdoor fitness programming for all ages.
"Being 'for all' is what defines the Lompoc YMCA," said Speidel. "We’ve seen that take on a whole new meaning during the pandemic. We are not only helping people who want to come to the Y, we’re also helping people in the community, and we want to reach even further."
Cindy Blifeld will also serve as this year's honorary chair for the annual campaign. She is a longtime resident of Lompoc, having served on the board for over 15 years to help guide and support youth programs at the local YMCA.
"It’s hard to find organizations that share my common goals, but the YMCA was able to meet those needs," said Blifeld. "I enjoy supporting organizations that work towards building a community that is healthy for kids and families. ”
The organization each year provides more than $100,000 in financial assistance to families and individuals for membership or programs such as child care, camp, sports and after-school programs, and the aim is to continue that this year.
“Over the last three years, our community has faced unprecedented challenges,” Speidel said. “We’re proud of the being able to step up and provide important resources to the greater community of Lompoc.”
Donations to the YMCA can be made to the Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave., or by calling 805-736-3483.
For more information about the campaign, visit ciymca.org.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.